Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $628.80. 8,061,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $768.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.49.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

