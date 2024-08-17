Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading Up 6.3%

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02). Approximately 13,402,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,800,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.48. The stock has a market cap of £21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

