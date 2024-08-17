Susquehanna Reiterates Positive Rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $905.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.