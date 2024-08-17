Swedbank AB Acquires 25,308 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.01% of Xylem worth $330,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $198,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,207,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3 %

XYL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average is $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

