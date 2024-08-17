Swedbank AB Acquires 2,800 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.17% of Axon Enterprise worth $38,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,795. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock remained flat at $373.69 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 486,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,858. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $378.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

