Swedbank AB Buys 133,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.52% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $36,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,572,000 after acquiring an additional 456,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,433,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after buying an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,432,000 after buying an additional 132,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

