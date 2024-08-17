Swedbank AB Grows Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,233 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $119,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 424,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,222. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

