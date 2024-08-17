Swedbank AB Invests $25.02 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,018,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.13% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 2,273,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,237. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.