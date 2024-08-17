Swedbank AB Sells 14,660 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,304 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $33,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. 1,075,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

