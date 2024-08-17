Swedbank AB Sells 233,441 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,441 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 2.05% of Henry Schein worth $168,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,446,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 946,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,104. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

