Swedbank AB Sells 8,891 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Sempra worth $28,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

SRE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,399. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.