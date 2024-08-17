Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 420,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 253,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £5.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.88.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

