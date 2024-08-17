Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Several research firms have commented on SNV. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 172,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 181.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after purchasing an additional 838,932 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 445,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

SNV stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.