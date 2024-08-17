Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $178,365.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

