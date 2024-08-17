Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Sysco has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,062. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

