T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,144. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.
About T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.