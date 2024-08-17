T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,144. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

About T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide (-2x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLZ was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

