TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 345,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.