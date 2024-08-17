Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGLS

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.