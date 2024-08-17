Teekay (NYSE:TK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Teekay Stock Performance

Teekay stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 135.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 885.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay by 24.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

