Teekay (NYSE:TK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Teekay Stock Performance
Teekay stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
