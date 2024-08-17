TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at TELA Bio

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $1,791,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,457,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $131,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 135,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.23. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

