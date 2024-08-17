TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $131,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 135,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.23. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.02.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
