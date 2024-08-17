Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.58. The stock had a trading volume of 144,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.51 and its 200-day moving average is $406.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

