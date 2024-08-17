Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.81

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 715022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEM. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,625,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth about $756,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

