Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Strong-Buy”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

