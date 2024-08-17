Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Strong-Buy”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Tesco Price Performance
Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.
Tesco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.