Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.21.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $216.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,620,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The firm has a market cap of $690.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

