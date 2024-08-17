Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCBI
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 218,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,814. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.07.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
