Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,051,600 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 218,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,814. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.