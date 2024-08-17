The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $179.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average of $184.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

