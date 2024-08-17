The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,731,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,681. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

