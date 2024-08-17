The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $40.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $11,729,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after purchasing an additional 223,497 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

