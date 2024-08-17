The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE GRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 11,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,136. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $203,966.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,822,749 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,182.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 140,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,970 in the last quarter.
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
