The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 11,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,136. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $203,966.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,822,749 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,182.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 140,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,970 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

