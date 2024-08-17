The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Segal acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,637,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,724.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Segal purchased 5,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $17,600.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Jonathan Segal acquired 5,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $17,650.00.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
