The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Segal acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,637,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,724.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Segal purchased 5,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $17,600.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Jonathan Segal acquired 5,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $17,650.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ STKS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

