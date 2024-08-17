The Root Network (ROOT) Price Hits $0.0236 on Exchanges

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and $6.11 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02388241 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,543,774.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

