The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lifted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

