The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Weir Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

