Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SMCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $895,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94.

About Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF

The Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (SMCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 75 US small-cap companies identified to have high cash flow yield. SMCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

