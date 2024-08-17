Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $223.86 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $223.86 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,320.66 or 0.99993319 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02284823 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $21,952,108.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

