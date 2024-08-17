Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $226.91 Million

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $226.91 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,506.76 or 0.99982959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02284823 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $21,952,108.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

