Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $878,161.38

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $878,161.38 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02888028 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $230,164.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

