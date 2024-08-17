Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.91. 3,494,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $47,935,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

