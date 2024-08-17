Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 65,096 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,096 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 6,205,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,367. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

