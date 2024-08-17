Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.06. 2,718,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,306. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $190.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

