Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 292,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

