Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 596,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $324.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

