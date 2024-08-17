Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $634.0 million-$634.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.5 million. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.500 EPS.
Titan Machinery Stock Up 3.5 %
TITN stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $324.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TITN
Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery
In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Machinery
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.