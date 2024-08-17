Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $634.0 million-$634.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.5 million. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.500 EPS.

TITN stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $324.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. B. Riley cut Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

