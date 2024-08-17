Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

