TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

TMC the metals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TMC opened at $1.07 on Friday. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 896,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,592.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $219,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.