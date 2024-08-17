TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMTCR stock remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. TMT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

