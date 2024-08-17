TNC Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.20 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $9.20 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00021959 USD and is up 15.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

