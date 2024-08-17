TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
TORM Stock Performance
Shares of TRMD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 945,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,693. TORM has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
TORM Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.32%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TRMD
About TORM
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TORM
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.