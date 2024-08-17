TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TORM Stock Performance

Shares of TRMD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 945,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,693. TORM has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.32%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in TORM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TORM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

