Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.33

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 5610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $592.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPYP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Battery Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,972,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Further Reading

