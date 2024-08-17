Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$72.50 at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$62.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.56 per share, with a total value of C$302,778.50. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,778.50. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. Insiders have acquired 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

